Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC Sells 68 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.0% of Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. West Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Instrumental Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE JPM opened at $249.97 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $152.71 and a 52 week high of $254.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $224.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.82%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

