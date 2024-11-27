Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,009 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 25.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,380,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,356,000 after purchasing an additional 420,007 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,258,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,111,000 after buying an additional 200,427 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,975,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,537,000 after acquiring an additional 139,651 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,424,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,313,000 after acquiring an additional 47,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 905.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,410,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,256 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $205.24 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $163.68 and a 52 week high of $205.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.83.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

