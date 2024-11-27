Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,516 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,612,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $341,770,000 after purchasing an additional 505,632 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 1,828,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,971,000 after buying an additional 20,982 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,273,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,503,000 after buying an additional 368,354 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,024,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,963,000 after buying an additional 187,822 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 48.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 530,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,178,000 after buying an additional 173,144 shares in the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF stock opened at $92.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.78 and a 200-day moving average of $92.42. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52-week low of $88.76 and a 52-week high of $95.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18.

Pimco Total Return ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

