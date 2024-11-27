Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,551 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,183 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.0% during the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 54 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 49.4% in the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 124 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $62.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $85.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.36, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.66 and a 1 year high of $69.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.62 and its 200 day moving average is $81.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $866,565.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 473,514 shares in the company, valued at $26,052,740.28. This represents a 3.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $100,920.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,333.80. This trade represents a 4.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,290 shares of company stock worth $1,866,023. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.27.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

