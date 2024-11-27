Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 238.5% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 44 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 346.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $706.92 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $651.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $582.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $90.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.43. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $426.49 and a 1-year high of $712.42.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $6.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 27.95%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.16, for a total value of $1,703,818.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,831,839.40. This trade represents a 30.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph R. Leonti sold 5,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.04, for a total transaction of $3,708,622.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,686,464. This represents a 27.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,077 shares of company stock worth $12,303,829. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $695.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Argus raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $620.00 to $656.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $595.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $691.40.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

