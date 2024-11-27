Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $1.01 Million Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 73,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 8,593 shares during the last quarter. BDF Gestion bought a new stake in Citigroup during the second quarter worth about $3,861,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Citigroup by 1.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,138,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,270,000 after buying an additional 20,291 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 289.5% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 30,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 22,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $735,000. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on C shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Citigroup from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Citigroup from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $91.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Citigroup Price Performance

Citigroup stock opened at $69.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.77 and a 200-day moving average of $62.94. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.56 and a 1 year high of $71.19.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $20.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.86 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 64.93%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Further Reading

