Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (BATS:IGLD)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (BATS:IGLD – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned 1.06% of FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IGLD. HFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 521,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,262,000 after buying an additional 31,180 shares in the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 62,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its position in shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 136,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 215,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 31,006 shares during the period. Finally, Crosspoint Financial LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000.

Get FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF alerts:

FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:IGLD opened at $21.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.81.

FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF Increases Dividend

FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.1438 per share. This is a positive change from FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

(Free Report)

The FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF (IGLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR Gold Trust index. The fund aims to generate income from a long position in SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD) and call spreads utilizing FLEX options. The fund gains exposure through a wholly-owned subsidiary. IGLD was launched on Mar 2, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.