Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWO. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 66,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 16,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $556,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,505,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 263.5% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO opened at $312.74 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $223.13 and a 12 month high of $317.62. The company has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $290.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.34.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

