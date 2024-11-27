Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $1.29 Million Stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Free Report) by 26.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,888 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,548,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the second quarter worth $1,000,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 12.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 761,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,032,000 after purchasing an additional 84,455 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 91,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 35.1% during the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 104,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 27,249 shares during the period.

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FLQM opened at $58.67 on Wednesday. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a one year low of $25.35 and a one year high of $28.79. The company has a market cap of $706.97 million, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.94 and a 200-day moving average of $53.70.

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Company Profile

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

