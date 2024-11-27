Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 476.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,102 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned 0.16% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJUL. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

BATS PJUL opened at $41.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $823.86 million, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.60.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.