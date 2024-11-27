Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $964,000 Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 179.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,545 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter worth $258,000. &PARTNERS bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter worth $341,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 99.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 249,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,481,000 after purchasing an additional 124,639 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of GDX opened at $37.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.57. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $25.67 and a 12 month high of $44.22. The company has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.