Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,085 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Workday by 79.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,302,008 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $514,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,394 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Workday by 17,345.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 930,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $208,068,000 after buying an additional 925,366 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Workday by 152.1% during the 2nd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 518,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,804,000 after buying an additional 312,500 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Workday by 17,001.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 285,938 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 284,266 shares during the period. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP grew its stake in Workday by 332.4% in the 1st quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 332,986 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,839,000 after acquiring an additional 255,971 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 66,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total value of $17,367,710.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,902,816.40. This represents a 39.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.45, for a total transaction of $1,915,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at $22,990,500. The trade was a 7.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 359,954 shares of company stock worth $88,742,132. 20.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Workday Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $270.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.07, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.81 and a 12 month high of $311.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.21.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.13. Workday had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Workday from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on Workday from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Workday from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.46.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

