Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the second quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 65 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Western Financial Corp CA raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the second quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 1,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ REGN opened at $753.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $735.95 and a twelve month high of $1,211.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $929.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,024.43. The firm has a market cap of $82.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on REGN. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,250.00 to $1,175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,260.00 to $1,215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,242.00 to $1,195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,099.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on REGN

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.