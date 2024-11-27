Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 872 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,111,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 470,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,279,000 after purchasing an additional 31,379 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 211,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,055,000 after purchasing an additional 19,737 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $588,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 374,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,175,000 after buying an additional 7,958 shares in the last quarter.

JSMD stock opened at $81.67 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a one year low of $59.12 and a one year high of $82.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.58 and its 200 day moving average is $70.49. The firm has a market cap of $435.30 million, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th.

The Janus Henderson Small\u002FMid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Mid Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks an index of US small- and mid-cap stocks with strong fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Triton Fund.

