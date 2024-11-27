Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases 7,402 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 228.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,402 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $362,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 23.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 263,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,042,000 after purchasing an additional 50,577 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 23.7% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the second quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,100,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,772,000 after buying an additional 299,599 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMHQ opened at $108.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.46. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.05 and a fifty-two week high of $110.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

