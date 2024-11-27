Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 7,907.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $220,000.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XT opened at $61.35 on Wednesday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 52-week low of $53.00 and a 52-week high of $61.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.27.

About iShares Exponential Technologies ETF

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

