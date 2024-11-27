Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,071 Shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,050,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,075,000 after purchasing an additional 127,069 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 625,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,026,000 after purchasing an additional 40,738 shares in the last quarter. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. now owns 272,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,955,000 after purchasing an additional 30,928 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 172,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,859,000 after buying an additional 3,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,325,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the period.

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF stock opened at $50.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.66. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $50.30.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2099 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

