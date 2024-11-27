Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 555 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $295,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 750,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,007,000 after buying an additional 7,033 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,377,000. FIDELIS iM LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 229,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,718,000 after acquiring an additional 9,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 201,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,980,000 after acquiring an additional 15,329 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $78.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.15. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.93 and a fifty-two week high of $79.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2741 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $3.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.