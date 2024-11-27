Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 (NYSEARCA:AAPR)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 (NYSEARCA:AAPR – Free Report) by 25.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,933 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Maia Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 during the second quarter worth approximately $3,471,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 during the 2nd quarter worth $3,371,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 during the second quarter worth $2,905,000. Crown Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 during the second quarter worth $1,147,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 by 3.5% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 44,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA AAPR opened at $26.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.67. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 has a twelve month low of $24.26 and a twelve month high of $26.42.

About Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026

The Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF — 2 Yr to April 2026 (AAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a two-year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure AAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

