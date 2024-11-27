KKM Financial LLC Purchases 809 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

KKM Financial LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.7% of KKM Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. KKM Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the third quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. West Wealth Group LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the third quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $249.97 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $152.71 and a 12-month high of $254.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $703.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.33 EPS. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.82%.

JPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $224.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

