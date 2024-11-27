Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Given New $3.75 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) had its target price cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $4.00 to $3.75 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Leslie’s from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.89.

LESL opened at $2.45 on Tuesday. Leslie’s has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $8.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.03 million, a P/E ratio of 122.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LESL. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 24.7% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 63,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 12,519 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Leslie’s by 7.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 86,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Leslie’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $787,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Leslie’s by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,320,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,581,000 after purchasing an additional 156,938 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 287,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 9,172 shares in the last quarter.

Leslie’s, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

