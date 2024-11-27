LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Stock Position Boosted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,488,432 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 12,766 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $99,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in LKQ by 0.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,977,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $478,150,000 after purchasing an additional 33,212 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 3rd quarter worth $436,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 5.9% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,977,927 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,959,000 after buying an additional 110,636 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in LKQ during the third quarter worth about $1,836,000. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its position in LKQ by 1.9% in the third quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,905 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $39.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $35.57 and a 12-month high of $53.68.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. LKQ had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. LKQ’s payout ratio is presently 44.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LKQ shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of LKQ from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on LKQ from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.80.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

