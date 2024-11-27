Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 119.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,336 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,717 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $8,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 32.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 662,496 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $71,192,000 after acquiring an additional 162,976 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 11,417.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,106,410 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $118,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,804 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth $663,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 77.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 461 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 754.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,089 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after buying an additional 27,450 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.22.

Insider Activity

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total value of $245,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,791.50. The trade was a 10.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $34,023.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,247,835.58. This trade represents a 1.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

NYSE LPX opened at $118.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.51. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $60.27 and a 52-week high of $122.87.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.93%.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Featured Articles

