Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 5,900 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $4,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 29.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,667,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,501,000 after purchasing an additional 614,634 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 3,153.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 572,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,927,000 after acquiring an additional 554,491 shares during the last quarter. Kize Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,826,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 384.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 327,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,114,000 after acquiring an additional 259,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,153,000. Institutional investors own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

BTI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of British American Tobacco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $37.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.88. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $39.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.52.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

