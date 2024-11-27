Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $5,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated stock opened at $1,344.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,252.82 and a 200 day moving average of $1,172.94. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 12 month low of $716.80 and a 12 month high of $1,376.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $18.81 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 46.94% and a net margin of 7.81%.

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.