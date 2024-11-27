Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $2.50 Million Position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its stake in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,234 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.11% of Yelp worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in YELP. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Yelp by 262.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 664 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Yelp during the second quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Yelp by 115.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 976 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Yelp by 54.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Yelp by 98.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yelp stock opened at $37.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.41. Yelp Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.56 and a 1-year high of $48.99. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.33.

YELP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Yelp to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Yelp in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Yelp from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Yelp from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

In other news, insider Carmen Amara sold 12,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $490,637.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,813 shares in the company, valued at $3,389,992.21. This trade represents a 12.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 10,744 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $377,329.28. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 122,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,301,497.60. This trade represents a 8.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,598 shares of company stock worth $1,106,106. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

