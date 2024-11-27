Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $4.78 Million Stock Holdings in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,119 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $4,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Primo Water by 375.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Primo Water by 52.1% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Primo Water by 31.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in Primo Water during the second quarter worth about $109,000. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Primo Water Price Performance

Shares of PRMW stock opened at $24.21 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.25. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Primo Water Co. has a twelve month low of $14.06 and a twelve month high of $28.06.

Primo Water Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 5th. Primo Water’s payout ratio is 22.36%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PRMW. Raymond James downgraded shares of Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Primo Water in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Primo Water in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.83.

Primo Water Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.

