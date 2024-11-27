Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $6.87 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,033 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,291 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $6,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,941,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,233,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942,894 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter worth about $1,278,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,213,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $342,946,000 after purchasing an additional 228,130 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 140.6% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 8,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,352,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $696,659,000 after purchasing an additional 375,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CM shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Desjardins upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Cormark upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $64.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.06. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $37.97 and a 52-week high of $65.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.27.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The bank reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.19. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.652 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.46%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

