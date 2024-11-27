Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 6,796 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,796 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $8,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners boosted its position in Sanofi by 0.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,066,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,280,000 after buying an additional 33,657 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Sanofi by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,594,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,232 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Sanofi by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,943,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164,092 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sanofi by 8.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,252,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,803,000 after purchasing an additional 246,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 26.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,214,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,950,000 after purchasing an additional 673,172 shares in the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNY. StockNews.com downgraded Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sanofi currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Shares of SNY stock opened at $48.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Sanofi has a one year low of $45.22 and a one year high of $58.97.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $13.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.59 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

