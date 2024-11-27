Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases New Shares in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 300,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,647,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BCS. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Barclays during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new position in Barclays during the third quarter valued at $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Barclays by 71.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Barclays by 32.4% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Barclays by 452.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 5,163 shares during the last quarter. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BCS stock opened at $13.14 on Wednesday. Barclays PLC has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $13.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.41.

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. Barclays had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets initiated coverage on Barclays in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Barclays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

