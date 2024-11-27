Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Stock Holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,229 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,766 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in BOX were worth $2,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOX. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of BOX by 3.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,831 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of BOX by 3.8% during the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of BOX by 4.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,743 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BOX by 31.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of BOX by 2.9% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 26,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Get BOX alerts:

BOX Stock Performance

BOX stock opened at $35.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.95 and a beta of 0.85. Box, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.29 and a fifty-two week high of $35.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $270.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.52 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 13.94%. BOX’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on BOX from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BOX from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised BOX to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.22.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BOX

Insider Buying and Selling at BOX

In related news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total transaction of $329,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,009,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,061,382.60. This trade represents a 0.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $86,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,720.75. The trade was a 8.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,939,895. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

BOX Profile

(Free Report)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.