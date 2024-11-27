Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 650,950 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 218,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650,950 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.09% of Evergy worth $13,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Evergy by 47.1% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Evergy during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Evergy by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Evergy

In other Evergy news, SVP Charles A. Caisley sold 9,236 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $550,742.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,993,132.75. This trade represents a 21.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kevin E. Bryant sold 48,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total value of $3,029,513.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $62.93. The trade was a 100.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Evergy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Evergy from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Evergy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Evergy to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Evergy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.88.

Evergy Price Performance

Shares of EVRG opened at $64.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.97. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.04 and a 1-year high of $64.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.62.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.07. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Evergy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Evergy’s payout ratio is presently 72.16%.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

