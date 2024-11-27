Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 40.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 471,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 321,784 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.08% of Medical Properties Trust worth $2,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPW. Goldentree Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $15,966,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,908,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,775,000 after buying an additional 1,274,481 shares during the period. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,376,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,861,000 after buying an additional 936,631 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 378.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 885,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after acquiring an additional 700,783 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $2,045,000. 71.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MPW opened at $4.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $6.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.58%.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, Director Elizabeth N. Pitman acquired 8,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $48,602.87. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 76,740 shares in the company, valued at $461,207.40. This trade represents a 11.78 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 32,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total transaction of $178,978.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 221,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,997.70. This trade represents a 12.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MPW. Colliers Securities raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Medical Properties Trust to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

