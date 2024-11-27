Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.73.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Jolanda Howe sold 2,500 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $117,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,264.60. The trade was a 50.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 22.87% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 7,513.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 60.8% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $215,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $213,000.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $45.15 on Wednesday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $23.14 and a 52 week high of $48.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.35 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.03.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.15. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 31.69% and a negative return on equity of 41.22%. The firm had revenue of $90.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

