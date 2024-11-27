Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Morningstar by 154.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 320,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,727,000 after acquiring an additional 194,122 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,201,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,489,000 after purchasing an additional 102,206 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,666,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Morningstar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,366,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Morningstar by 217.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 42,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,632,000 after buying an additional 28,894 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $352.00 target price on shares of Morningstar in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Morningstar in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morningstar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $360.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,056 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.95, for a total transaction of $2,464,733.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,517,257 shares in the company, valued at $3,217,754,779.15. The trade was a 0.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Lyons sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.48, for a total value of $237,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,300,963.20. The trade was a 5.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,817 shares of company stock worth $18,453,128. 37.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morningstar Price Performance

Shares of MORN opened at $354.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 46.86 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $333.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $313.95. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $269.51 and a twelve month high of $357.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.01). Morningstar had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $569.40 million for the quarter.

Morningstar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

