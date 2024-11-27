National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 9.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 751 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the second quarter worth about $59,000. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NSA. Barclays upped their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $44.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.17.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:NSA opened at $45.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 0.99. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $32.42 and a fifty-two week high of $49.44.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $174.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.45 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 20.59%. The business’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.99%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

