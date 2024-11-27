NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Shares Purchased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 895,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,019 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $8,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in NatWest Group by 285.3% in the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in NatWest Group by 134.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in NatWest Group by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in NatWest Group in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. 1.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NWG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of NatWest Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of NatWest Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets started coverage on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

NWG stock opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.93. NatWest Group plc has a 52-week low of $5.16 and a 52-week high of $10.31. The company has a market capitalization of $41.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

