NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Shares Sold by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC trimmed its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Free Report) by 24.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,730 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $2,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,389,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the second quarter valued at about $24,273,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 50.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,751 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 339,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,399,000 after purchasing an additional 23,888 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NXRT stock opened at $47.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.37. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.20 and a 12 month high of $48.37.

NexPoint Residential Trust Increases Dividend

NexPoint Residential Trust ( NYSE:NXRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($1.01). NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 17.54%. The business had revenue of $64.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 116.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NXRT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Raymond James raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Compass Point upped their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NexPoint Residential Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.83.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

(Free Report)

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NXRT,” primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with “value-add” potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

