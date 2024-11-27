Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$30.14.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded Northland Power to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Northland Power Trading Down 2.4 %

Northland Power Announces Dividend

Shares of Northland Power stock opened at C$19.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.53, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Northland Power has a 1 year low of C$19.09 and a 1 year high of C$25.36. The firm has a market cap of C$5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 82.88, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$21.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$22.53.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Northland Power’s payout ratio is 500.00%.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in Canada, Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Colombia, and internationally. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind and solar, as well as natural gas for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

