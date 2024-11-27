Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its stake in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,024 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,688 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.07% of Nutanix worth $11,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,738,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,548,000 after buying an additional 256,156 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,482,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,308,000 after buying an additional 477,838 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 123.9% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,435,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,593,000 after buying an additional 794,215 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 978,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,618,000 after buying an additional 230,639 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 901,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,270,000 after buying an additional 122,505 shares during the period. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Nutanix

In related news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 24,316 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $1,430,996.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 192,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,309,145.65. This trade represents a 11.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David Sangster sold 11,950 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $714,968.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 123,868 shares in the company, valued at $7,411,022.44. The trade was a 8.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Nutanix from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Nutanix from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Nutanix from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Nutanix from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Nutanix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutanix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.86.

Nutanix Stock Down 0.6 %

NTNX stock opened at $72.35 on Wednesday. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.33 and a 52-week high of $75.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $547.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.12 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

