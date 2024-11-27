Nwam LLC Buys New Stake in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,498 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SFL by 1,375.3% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SFL by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SFL during the third quarter worth about $168,000. nVerses Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SFL by 2,840.0% in the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SFL during the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 28.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SFL alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on SFL shares. Fearnley Fonds raised shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Pareto Securities raised SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

SFL Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of SFL stock opened at $10.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. SFL Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $14.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.68.

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). SFL had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $255.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis.

SFL Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. SFL’s payout ratio is currently 97.30%.

About SFL

(Free Report)

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SFL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.