Nwam LLC Invests $121,000 in Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON)

Nwam LLC purchased a new position in Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Beyond during the first quarter valued at approximately $799,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co bought a new position in Beyond during the first quarter worth $157,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Beyond in the first quarter worth $70,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Beyond during the first quarter valued at $795,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond during the first quarter worth $66,000. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Beyond alerts:

Insider Activity at Beyond

In related news, Chairman Marcus Lemonis acquired 156,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.37 per share, for a total transaction of $999,994.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 365,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,328,426.10. The trade was a 75.28 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on BYON. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Beyond from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered Beyond from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.50 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Beyond from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Beyond from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Beyond in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Beyond

Beyond Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of Beyond stock opened at $5.95 on Wednesday. Beyond, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $37.10. The company has a market capitalization of $273.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 3.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Beyond Company Profile

(Free Report)

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.