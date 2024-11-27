Nwam LLC Invests $121,000 in Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON)

Nwam LLC purchased a new position in Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Beyond during the first quarter valued at approximately $799,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co bought a new position in Beyond during the first quarter worth $157,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Beyond in the first quarter worth $70,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Beyond during the first quarter valued at $795,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond during the first quarter worth $66,000. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Beyond
In related news, Chairman Marcus Lemonis acquired 156,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.37 per share, for a total transaction of $999,994.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 365,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,328,426.10. The trade was a 75.28 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Beyond Stock Down 5.1 %
Shares of Beyond stock opened at $5.95 on Wednesday. Beyond, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $37.10. The company has a market capitalization of $273.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 3.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.91.
Beyond Company Profile
Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.
