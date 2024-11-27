Nwam LLC Invests $39,000 in Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA)

Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 35,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Separately, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zevia PBC in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.21% of the company’s stock.

Zevia PBC Trading Down 8.6 %

NYSE ZVIA opened at $2.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.78 million, a P/E ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 0.64. Zevia PBC has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $2.55.

Zevia PBC ( NYSE:ZVIA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $36.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.53 million. Zevia PBC had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 38.02%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zevia PBC will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder White Pine Llc sold 26,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total value of $31,281.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,577,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,601.04. This represents a 1.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Zevia PBC in a report on Monday, November 4th.

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated beverages in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, and kidz drinks. The company offers its products through a network of food, drug, warehouse club, mass, natural, convenience, and e-commerce channels, as well as grocery distributors and natural product stores and specialty outlets.

