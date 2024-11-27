Nwam LLC Takes Position in Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSE:SLI)

Nwam LLC acquired a new position in Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSE:SLI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Standard Lithium by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 307,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 10,635 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in Standard Lithium by 29.4% in the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 56,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 12,840 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Standard Lithium in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Standard Lithium during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Standard Lithium during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Standard Lithium alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Standard Lithium from $3.90 to $4.40 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Standard Lithium Price Performance

NYSE:SLI opened at $1.66 on Wednesday. Standard Lithium Ltd. has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $2.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.79.

Standard Lithium (NYSE:SLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts expect that Standard Lithium Ltd. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Standard Lithium

(Free Report)

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with area of approximately 150,000 acres located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSE:SLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.