Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) Position Boosted by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,701,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 358,978 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Oatly Group were worth $6,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Oatly Group by 182.3% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 30,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 19,625 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 648,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 22,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ OTLY opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $428.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.09. Oatly Group AB has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Oatly Group ( NASDAQ:OTLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $208.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.87 million. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 76.54% and a negative net margin of 50.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Oatly Group AB will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barclays raised Oatly Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1.27.

Oatly Group Company Profile

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard, and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.

