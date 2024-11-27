Pathstone Holdings LLC Acquires 7,521 Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its stake in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,445 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,521 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Calix were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Calix by 14.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,323,628 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $242,852,000 after acquiring an additional 900,713 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Calix by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 62,677 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 17,693 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Calix in the 1st quarter worth about $391,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Calix by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,624 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Calix by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,325 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 38,375 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CALX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Calix in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Calix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Shares of NYSE CALX opened at $32.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -134.50 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.22 and its 200-day moving average is $35.76. Calix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.76 and a 1 year high of $45.15.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. Calix had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a positive return on equity of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $200.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Calix, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

