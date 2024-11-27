Pathstone Holdings LLC Has $2.13 Million Stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 127.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,420 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 510.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 153.9% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Ally Financial by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALLY. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ally Financial from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, October 21st. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Ally Financial from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.69.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

Shares of ALLY opened at $39.43 on Wednesday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $45.46. The company has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.59 and a 200 day moving average of $38.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.38. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.00%.

About Ally Financial

(Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.