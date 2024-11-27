Pathstone Holdings LLC Increases Position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 81,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,799 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 627.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 42,817 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $607,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,972,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $256,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,580 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 272.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 432,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,655,000 after acquiring an additional 316,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $678,000. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $77,490.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 272,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,034,699.80. The trade was a 1.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $29,972.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,621.56. This trade represents a 2.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,620 shares of company stock worth $1,542,160. 2.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Up 3.1 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $27.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 272.43 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.31. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.71 and a 52-week high of $28.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KTOS shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. B. Riley downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.40.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

