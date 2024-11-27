Pathstone Holdings LLC Purchases 1,800 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RHP. BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 119.5% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 3,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 12.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 31,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 33.6% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryman Hospitality Properties

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $96,588.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,843.36. The trade was a 22.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Fazal F. Merchant sold 1,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.98, for a total transaction of $144,640.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,953.50. The trade was a 20.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on RHP. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.17.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE RHP opened at $117.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.76 and a 52 week high of $122.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.23 and its 200 day moving average is $104.51. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.65.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.89). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 61.94% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $549.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is presently 81.71%.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

