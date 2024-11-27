Pathstone Holdings LLC Purchases 4,177 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Napa Wealth Management increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Napa Wealth Management now owns 9,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 3.2% in the third quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 667,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,239,000 after acquiring an additional 20,950 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,096,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,131,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in VICI Properties by 3.9% during the third quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 32,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 11.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 146,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,883,000 after purchasing an additional 15,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $32.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.39 and a 200 day moving average of $31.04. The company has a market cap of $34.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.94. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.08 and a 12-month high of $34.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were given a $0.4325 dividend. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.07%.

VICI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho lowered their target price on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VICI

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.